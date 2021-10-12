CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Public’s Help Needed in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Authorities state that on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at 5:50 pm, the offender entered the Pretzel Factory located at 1555 Wadsworth Avenue and pointed a silver colored revolver at an employee stating, “Give me the money or I will shoot you!” The employee emptied the cash register and handed over approximately $200. The offender was inside another business located in the same strip mall prior to the robbery and not wearing a mask.

Comments / 11

The SECOND2NONE Human
8d ago

Times are HARD…what’s the reward amount? If high enough, I’m SURE someone will DEFINITELY point the finger 👉🏽

4
 

