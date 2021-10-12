Public’s Help Needed in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help identifying these three suspects in an armed carjacking. Detectives state that on October 17, 2021, at about 3:17 pm, the victim, a 58-year-old male, was parking his vehicle outside the Universal Pharmacy located at 3908 Kensington Ave and noticed three unknown black males, 15-18 years of age standing on the outside between the pharmacy and the Rent-a-Center store. When the victim left the pharmacy and walked over to his driver’s door, the suspects approached him when one of the suspects, who was wearing all black, was pointing a black gun at him telling the victim to give him the car. The suspect then snatched car keys from the victim’s hand and he got into the driver’s seat. The other two males got into the car with him and they drove off and were last seen west on Luzerne St. The victim’s car was later located at 15th and Letterly St.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO