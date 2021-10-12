CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dr. Fauci reveals what you can really do on Halloween this year

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re safe to embrace the ghouls, ghosts and goblins this Halloween — as long as you’re outside, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated. But go out there...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued These 3 New Warnings

The United States has passed a grim milestone: 700,000 dead from COVID. And the deaths continue, as the "more transmissible" Delta variant spreads, mainly hurting those Americans among the 70 million who are unvaccinated. Concerned that more "avoidable" deaths are sure to come, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week this morning with a warning. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Drops News About Another Coronavirus Surge

There’s some news about the novel coronavirus these days. CNN just reported that there’s an optimistic turn in the Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths but it could eventually land in another spike in infections. This is what expert Anthony Fauci said. On the other hand, the US could still prevent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This is What Made Dr. Fauci Cry in Documentary

For many Americans, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became the voice of science and reason during the COVID-19 pandemic. For others, he became a political chew toy. The filmmakers behind the new Disney Plus documentary Fauci explore that strange dichotomy in unpacking his life story—in more than five decades as a public servant who's advised six presidents, Fauci has had to respond to AIDS and Ebola, but nothing prepared him for the often-vitriolic public reaction to his efforts in fighting COVID-19. Read on for five of the documentary's most revealing moments—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Cnn#State Of The Union#Cnnsotu
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci predicts what could happen next with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a prediction brewing for COVID-19 — too much circulating virus could lead to another wave of infections. Fauci told Fox News Sunday that COVID-19 numbers are getting better — there are less cases, hospitalizations and deaths as of late. But Fauci, the director of the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
romper.com

Here's What Dr. Fauci Has To Say About Trick-Or-Treating This Year

As Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the nation’s top infectious disease expert has said families should be able to trick or treat this Halloween without too much risk, especially if they’re vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci shared his Covid-19 Halloween guidance in an interview with CNN this weekend, answering children’s number one question: Can we trick or treat this year?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Halloween
deseret.com

Experts reveal what can really stop COVID-19 from spreading this winter

A number of officials and experts are calling for more vaccinations in order to stop the coronavirus from spreading far and fast this winter. The delta variant surge of the coronavirus has begun to taper off, and now questions have come up about what’s going to happen in the winter. Will the coronavirus surge again in the winter? Will the colder months produce another variant?
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Christmas Covid 2021: Dr. Fauci Explains What to Expect This Festive Season

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t ready to declare you safe enough to enjoy Christmas and the winter holidays without taking any COVID-related precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it’s unclear what Christmas will be like for American families this year. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Dr. Fauci Urges Families to Enjoy Halloween Despite COVID Scare

Halloween is a great time for American youngsters to go trick-or-treating, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. On CNN’s State of the Union show, Dr. Gary Wollenberg, the nation’s top viral disease expert, said trick-or-treating is an outdoor activity with a lower chance of coronavirus infection than doing it indoors (CNN).
RELATIONSHIPS
deltadailynews.com

SUPREME LEADER…DR. FAUCI GIVES APPROVAL FOR CELEBRATING HALLOWEEN

While traditional Halloween celebrations last year were discouraged by federal health agencies, this year Americans can look forward to enjoying the spooky fun of trick-or-treating, said Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor. “Particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there — you’re outdoors for the most...
HEALTH
deseret.com

Here’s how many COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented by the vaccine

Close to 90,000 American lives could have been saved through COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The analysis found that most of the preventable deaths happened within the last month when the COVID-19 vaccine has been widely available. According to the analysis, COVID-19 was...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy