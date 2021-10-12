Youngstown YMCA, city health district providing accessible health care at annual event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The YMCA teamed up with the Youngstown Health Department hosted their annual health fair today at their downtown location on Champion Street.

There were multiple vendors in attendance, including the District 3 Ohio Nurses Association, Park Vista and many more.

The event helps get people access to health screenings and to get their annual flu shots or their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Not everybody can come downtown to the health department. And this way we’ve been on every side of town making sure that we’re covering who’s available to get to us and we – so we been trying to get to them,” said Theresa Sanchez, Nursing Supervisor with the Youngstown City Health District.

The health fair ran until noon Tuesday.

If you could not get our to the early morning event, there will be a shot-only clinic is Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Central YMCA at 17 N. Champion Street.

They will be offering flu and COVID-19 shots.

