TOWN OF TURIN — Two men were hospitalized following an ATV crash on a railroad bed in Lewis County late Thursday night, according to law enforcement officials. Sheriff’s deputies said Walter Eagan, 43, of Glenfield, was riding on a New York Central Railroad bed at about 11:31 p.m. when his 2002 Yamaha Grizzly struck a tree limb that had fallen into his path. The railroad bed is part of the county ATV trail system.