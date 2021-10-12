Amish family injured in Madison County crash

TOWN OF LEBANON — An Amish family of four was hospitalized after their buggy was struck by a car in Madison County Friday evening, according to law enforcement officials. State police said Madison Mae Davis, 19, of South Otselic, Chenango County, was westbound on Lebanon Road at about 6 p.m. when her 2011 Kia rear-ended a westbound, horse-drawn buggy. Troopers said the Amish family in the buggy — a 22-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, a 2-year-old child and a 1-year-old child — were all thrown from the vehicle in the crash.