TOWN OF NEW BREMEN — A Lewis County man was hospitalized after his pickup truck hit a tree very early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Sheriff’s deputies said Gary D. Genito III, 21, of Croghan, was northbound on Erie Canal Road at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when his 2005 Dodge pickup went off the roadway. Deputies said the truck hit a tree and overturned, throwing Genito from the vehicle.