Alabamians are second most likely in nation to lie on job resume, survey says

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
A new survey finds that three-fourths of Alabamians are more likely to lie on their resumes, a larger percentage than almost every other state except Alaska. But more than half of Americans have lied on their resumes in some way when applying for a new job, according to a survey by Moneypenny, a phone and web service provider which provides management information. The results came after a survey of 2,000 professionals across varying ages in all 50 states.

