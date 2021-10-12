Alabamians are second most likely in nation to lie on job resume, survey says

Passenger is sitting on the back seat of the car and using smart phone app to rate a driver at the end of an Uber ride. It is only natural that as technology and culture advance that new types of careers will be created, while others will become obsolete. Naturally, the restrictions of the pandemic accelerated some of this by depriving many businesses of being able to gain their regular income and driving customers towards alternatives.

JOBS ・ 5 DAYS AGO