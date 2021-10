This is the time of year Michiganders look forward to. The leaves are changing, football is in full swing, and of course, apples are ripe for the picking. There’s no better way to bask in the changing seasons than a trip to one of your local cider mills, where the aroma of hot donuts in crisp autumn air can be matched only by the sweetness of the cider itself. We already know how fleeting the fall can be, so get over to one of these Metro Detroit institutions before it’s too late!

