Groups of volunteers spent September 11 cleaning up the Point Place area. Some went out by boat along the shoreline and islands, while others cleaned Cullen Park, the Lighthouse and Pinkley Trail by foot. Mike Cassidy, president of ORKA (Ottawa River Kleenup Association), said “I would like to give special thanks to the 60 volunteers who spent their time helping to clean up our community. We pulled tires, rims and a lot of plastic from the river. It was another successful cleanup.” Joyce Ejhinger, PPBA member added, “It was wonderful to see so many families involved this year, getting children involved while they are young to give to their community and respect Mother Earth is a wonderful thing.”

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO