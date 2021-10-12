CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Runway project still a work in progress

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 8 days ago
The Manhattan Regional Airport’s runway expansion project continues to be a serious work in progress, according to airport director Jesse Romo. During the Manhattan Airport advisory board meeting Monday, Romo said that the federal government was expected to foot most of the bill for the airport’s runway expansion. Romo said that the FAA, like most governmental entities, is feeling the financial crunch following a year of quarantines and shutdowns.

