JANE LEW- Mary “Arlene” Lough, 62, of Weston, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 8, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Weston on May 23, 1959, a daughter of the late Arden L. Mayo and Mary Rosella Queen Mayo. In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by one grandchild, Gabriel Mayo; and two siblings: Arden Eugene Mayo and Edwin Mayo.