‘My Name is Pauli Murray’: Doc spotlights pioneering activist you probably never heard about

Many of us may not be familiar with her name, however the work Pauli Murray did has touched all of our lives in some way.

The documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray” introduces audiences to this overlooked social justice pioneer in a way that has never been told.

Murray’s ideas even influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fight for gender equality.

Co-director Betsy West joined the PIX11 Morning News with a peek at the powerful new film.

You can stream “My Name is Pauli Murray” now on Amazon Prime Video .

