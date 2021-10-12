CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘My Name is Pauli Murray’: Doc spotlights pioneering activist you probably never heard about

By Hazel Sanchez, Marcia Parris, Dan Mannarino
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1PAf_0cOl2r9S00

Many of us may not be familiar with her name, however the work Pauli Murray did has touched all of our lives in some way.

The documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray” introduces audiences to this overlooked social justice pioneer in a way that has never been told.

Murray’s ideas even influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fight for gender equality.

Co-director Betsy West joined the PIX11 Morning News with a peek at the powerful new film.

You can stream “My Name is Pauli Murray” now on Amazon Prime Video .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

PHILADELPHIA — A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. The police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday […]
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Hilltop

Amazon Offers Pre-Screening of New Documentary, “My Name is Pauli Murray”

Amazon Studios brought a pre-screening of their latest documentary, “My Name is Pauli Murray,” to Howard University on Sept. 29. The screening was held at Cramton Auditorium and followed the life of Rev. Dr. Anna Pauline “Pauli” Murray, the first woman to graduate from the Howard University School of Law, the first Black person to receive a J.S.D. from Yale Law School and the first Black female Episcopal priest.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Smithonian

The Trailblazing, Multifaceted Activism of Lawyer-Turned-Priest Pauli Murray

“I’ve lived to see my lost causes found,” legal trailblazer Pauli Murray once said. Murray—a lawyer, academic, writer and priest—is the multihyphenate subject of the recently released documentary My Name Is Pauli Murray. And the “lost causes” Murray championed, including fighting against systemic racism and sexism, are potent rallying cries for activists today.
LAW
meaws.com

Out in the Bay: Their name was Pauli Murray ...

.. and they was a queer civil rights trailblazer left out of history books. Activist, lawyer, poet and priest, Black and queer, Anna Pauline Murray lived a life of firsts. Yet their extraordinary achievements remain largely unknown, a historical omission filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West aim to correct with their Amazon Prime documentary, "My Name is Pauli Murray." Murray and the film are featured on this week's Out in the Bay radio program and podcast. (Murray is also profiled in this week's Bay Area Reporter as part of LGBTQ History Month.) Described as "ahead of their time" by the filmmakers for many reasons, Murray's legal writings are credited with laying the foundation for Brown v.
MOVIES
meaws.com

LGBTQ History Month: Pauli Murray was an architect of history

[Editor's note: Philadelphia Gay News, which distributed this article, is using she/her pronouns in keeping with Pauli Murray's own writings, but Murray was a transmasculine and gender-nonconforming lesbian.]Some say Pauli Murray is the most important American activist you've never heard of. An iconoclastic, socialist-leaning, gender-fluid feminist and Black civil rights...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The ubiquitous Alan Hawkshaw was the best-known British composer you’d never heard of

Alan Hawkshaw’s late-life status as a funky hero to American hip-hop producers came as something of a surprise to him. “I remember getting an email asking for clearance for a piece,” he told me a few years ago. “And I rang my daughter asking who ‘Jay Zed’ was.” Jay-Z was not alone: whosampled.com lists 205 tracks that sample Hawkshaw’s music, right back to the dawn of hip-hop, when the Sugarhill Gang used part of Here Comes That Sound Again, a track by his project Love De-Luxe, in the intro of Rapper’s Delight in 1979.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#My Name Is#Spotlights#Social Justice#Amazon Prime Video
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Essence

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead At 22: “She Will Be Missed And Never Forgotten”

The singer was best known for her songs “Feelings” and “Inside.”. We are sad to report that R&B singer Emani 22 has died at the age of 22. She passed away on Monday, October 18 after succumbing to injuries due to a “tragic accident” that occurred on the morning of October 16, according to her manager, Fred Green. She was best known for her tracks “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring Trippie Redd.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Dave Chappelle is a relic, it's time to retire him

Editor’s Note: this piece contains strong language. Dave Chapelle is a sellout. His latest stand-up special for Netflix, "The Closer," is his last one for a while, according to him. Good, he should spend some more time working on better material. The comedian is famous in recent times for his...
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

Video: Gunman fires shots at man on Bronx street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A man fired shots toward another man on a Bronx street Sunday morning, damaging several vehicles, police said. It happened in the vicinity of Morrison Avenue and East 172nd Street in the Soundview neighborhood around 9:30 a.m., police said. A man discharged a handgun several times in the direction of another […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy