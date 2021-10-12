What needs to happen for the Browns to go from being considered a good team to being considered a great team
BEREA, Ohio -- It seems that the Cleveland Browns have continually been involved in historical NFL games, good and bad. Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Chargers was no different. The Browns became the first team in NFL history to lose a game where they scored over 40 points and committed no turnovers. They are also the first team to ever top 40 points, 500 yards, and zero turnovers in the history of the NFL.247sports.com
