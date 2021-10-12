UND hosts 26th annual Clothesline Project; Take Back the Night rally set for Thursday

After having been held in a virtual manner in 2020, the 26th annual Clothesline Project is again open for visitors to attend in person. The Clothesline Project is a collection of decorated T-shirts that represent the stories of victims of violence, as well as the stories of their family members and friends. The installation is being held in the main ballroom of UND’s Memorial Union. The project opened at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, and will run through Friday.