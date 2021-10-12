CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo gives to Nicholls St.

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo is donating $10,000 to the petroleum engineering technology and safety management programs at Nicholls State University. Dr. Milton Saidu said the program will use the money to purchase process safety management laboratory equipment and hazard analysis simulation modules. The fishing rodeo has donated more than $72,000 to the petroleum program at Nicholls since 2013. “Nicholls has served our community for over half a century in providing quality education resulting in a higher quality of life for the people in our area,” said Joey Cannata (AS '05, AS '05, BS '05), operations manager at Tanks-A-Lot. “The MCOFR trusts that our contribution will positively impact the university and we are grateful for the opportunity to support the petroleum programs and the continued success of the university.” Pictured from left are Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls First Lady Allison Clune, Dean of the College of Science and Technology Dr. John Doucet, PETSM Executive Director Michael Gautreaux, Sam Cannata, Jo Anne Bergeron, Nicholls Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker and PETSM Department Saidu.

www.stmarynow.com

#Oilfield#Nicholls State University

