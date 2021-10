CHILD TAX CREDIT STATE OF PLAY — Our Senate ace Burgess Everett just sent us this quick dispatch on a key part of the reconciliation talks: “SHERROD BROWN is just saying no to efforts to impose tough restrictions on who should qualify for the next round of child tax credits from the reconciliation bill. He told a pair of reporters in the Capitol midday that he wouldn't consent to squeezing out people from getting the benefit unless they were from relatively wealthy families.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO