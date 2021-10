On Tuesday night the puck drops for the first time in the 2021-22 NHL season when the Tampa Bay Lightning play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins. This game represents the NHL’s first game back on ESPN in more than 17 years. As such, there will be plenty of diehard and casual fans checking out the action and a number of legal online sportsbooks have excellent promos for new and existing users to celebrate.

