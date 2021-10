As summer is winding down, we are all looking to enjoy the cooler temperatures with fun outdoor activities. It is time to check out street hockey!. On Saturday October 9th, Game On! Sports 4 Girls Fort Collins and the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department are thrilled to bring Colorado Avalanche Street Hockey to Foothills Mall. The Colorado Avalanche Game On Street Hockey is a free & fully mobile street hockey initiative created to promote & grow the game of hockey throughout the state of Colorado.

