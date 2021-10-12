Crossroads: Your investment brings high returns

Crossroads has always been known for providing basic human services for people in need and for most individuals it involves groceries, rent assistance or helping with a utility bill. However, each week there are a few people we help in creative ways to bridge the gap when an unexpected crisis occurs. For one neighbor in our community this meant covering a portion of her rent until she could return to work. When a shortfall happens due to circumstance out of a person’s control we assess the need and step in to offer a helping hand. Last week we received an encouraging note from this neighbor.