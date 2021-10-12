CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Temple’s Small Business Development Center is working to bridge the digital divide

By Michael Butler
generocity.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemple University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Director Maura Shenker wants to help small business owners make strides in the digital space. The new PA Digital Transformation eCommerce Program (PADTEP) will build on the work SBDC has been doing during the pandemic to assist these entrepreneurs in pivoting to meet their customers’ needs. In 2020, the center received CARES Act funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help local small business owners get their businesses online.

