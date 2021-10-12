CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Environmental Sustainability Task Force hosts listening session Oct. 14

By Town of Estes Park
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 8 days ago

The Environmental Sustainability Task Force (ESTF) is seeking public input at a virtual listening session Thursday, Oct. 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join the Zoom Webinar at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82491240043. The meeting agenda is available at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings. After providing a brief overview of the charge of the Task Force and an update on what members have been working on since forming in August, the ESTF will open the floor for questions, comments, and feedback from community members. Feedback will be used to help inform the development of the Task Force’s recommendations to the Town Board, which are due in January 2022. Additional information about the ESTF is available at www.estes.org/estf.

www.eptrail.com

