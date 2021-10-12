CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise cross-save and cross-play between PC and Switch impossible, says Capcom

By Hirun Cryer
 8 days ago
Monster Hunter Rise PC and Switch versions won't support cross-play or cross-progression, Capcom has announced. The announcement came just yesterday on October 11 from Capcom, through the tweet you can see just below. In the statement, Capcom acknowledges the large volume of requests from players for both cross-play and cross-progress for the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of Monster Hunter Rise, but says that it's unfortunately not possible right now.

windowscentral.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC preview: A superior version in every single way

Ever since I played Monster Hunter World for the first time back in 2018, I've been obsessed with Capcom's action RPG hunting franchise. Whether they be the traditional entries like Monster Hunter World: Iceborne or the Pokemon-style side titles like Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Capcom never fails to make it fun to hunt down every beastie.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Monster Hunter Rise's PC demo looks glorious, and much improved over the Switch version

Despite having sunk several hours into Monster Hunter Rise on my Nintendo Switch this year, I cannot tell you how excited I am to play the upcoming PC version. While my relationship with the previous game in the series, Monster Hunter: World, has been somewhat tainted by excessive hours of benchmarking, the Monster Hunter series has always been a sight to behold on PC, and Rise looks set to be no different - especially now I've had a chance to play the upcoming PC demo ahead of its release on Steam tomorrow, October 13th.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC vs Switch Comparison Highlights Massive Visual Improvements

With the Monster Hunter Rise PC demo now available for download on Steam, YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits has quickly prepared a video comparison to highlight the visual differences with the original Nintendo Switch version. Needless to say, they are massive. According to ElAnalistaDeBits, there are also some brand new post-processing effects like depth of field.
VIDEO GAMES
