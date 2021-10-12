Monster Hunter Rise cross-save and cross-play between PC and Switch impossible, says Capcom
Monster Hunter Rise PC and Switch versions won't support cross-play or cross-progression, Capcom has announced. The announcement came just yesterday on October 11 from Capcom, through the tweet you can see just below. In the statement, Capcom acknowledges the large volume of requests from players for both cross-play and cross-progress for the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of Monster Hunter Rise, but says that it's unfortunately not possible right now.www.gamesradar.com
