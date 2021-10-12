CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Earliest evidence of wild tobacco use in Americas found in Utah

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers with the Far Western Anthropological Research Group and the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center, has found evidence of the earliest use of wild tobacco in the Americas. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, the group describes what they found and where and suggest theories regarding how tobacco might have been used by people thousands of years ago.

