Carter to Powell: “You’re going to be that dude”

He pushed the right tackle almost straight back at the snap and then he punched his left hand in an upper-cut under the belly of the big man in front of him and straight towards the quarterback freeing himself any hold that his challenger had on him. At that point in time it was all but over. Florida Gators linebacker/ BUCK Antwaun Powell whipped an SEC right tackle and was on his way to the first sack of his career Saturday in Florida’s 42-0 win over Vanderbilt. It was his first sack, but he’s shown several flashes this season as a guy on the edge of the line of scrimmage.