Color away your stress at the Blackstone Library in Branford

Looking for a way to de-stress? Blackstone Library will hold an adult coloring class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, and the last Monday of the month. Supplies and handouts provided; feel free to bring your own. Coloring is a great way to keep the brain engaged and the body relaxed. The class is free. Registration is required; go to https://bit.ly/2Y9xVxR, or call 203-488-1441, extension 318. (Design by Angela Porter, colored by Sally Bahner)