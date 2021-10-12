CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

11 best beer and cider subscription boxes delivered to your door

By Jo Turner
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhYxk_0cOkzSHg00

The arrival of a semi-mysterious package is always a joy, particularly when it involves booze.

And while discerning drinkers are still able to get their fix at shops and supermarkets, these outlets simply can’t beat the reach of specialists who make it their business to search high and low for new and exciting beverages.

There are myriad online subscription services offering regular drop-offs to your door; and with them the chance to discover fantastic products, often from small, independent or far-flung producers which you may not have otherwise come across.

How we tested

We’ve worked our way through a wide range of beer and cider subscription services, weighing up the quality and variety of products in each; value for money; ability to customise; and uniqueness of offering. In our list you’ll find everything from no-frills boxes that do what they say on the tin to selections of the rare and luxurious, and everything in between.

Most work on a rolling basis with no strings attached – you can cancel your subscription up to a few days before payment – and many are P&P-free. Always check the small print before signing up so you’re aware of the level of commitment.

Read more:

Sadly, there’s a dearth of subscription services that include both beer and cider – so currently you must pick one or the other. Suppliers, take note. With that said, all that’s left to ask is: “What’s in the box?”

The best beer and cider subscription boxes for 2021 are:

Fetch cider club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxjCw_0cOkzSHg00

Best: Overall

Rating : 10/10

During the grand unboxing of our package from Fetch The Drinks, we were delighted to discover not one or two but three Great Taste Award-stamped bottles among the 12 we received. Fetch deals predominantly with specialist, independent producers which use traditional methods; from household name Thistly Cross to Bristol’s Beard and Sabre (whose Dolores hopped cider we loved), UK cider royalty Tom Oliver and of course, plenty of Somerset and Devon cider makers.

The selection had a good range of fruity and medium to dry ciders and perries, plus a copy of Full Juice magazine with articles from top writers like Pete Brown and Gabe Cook. Becoming a member of Club Fetch also gets you a discount on its pick-your-own cases and 35 pint bag-in-box ciders – hard to come by for home delivery – as well as invitations to special events. Wassail!

Buy now £39.99, Fetchthedrinks.com

Craft Metropolis craft beer club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8lR2_0cOkzSHg00

Best: Customisable box

Rating: 9/10

London’s calling…Craft Metropolis continues to focus on breweries in the capital – where it opened its first bar and shop in December – but since the last edition of this round-up it’s expanded and now offers beers from around the UK.

Its other USP is that you can choose the contents of your box if you so wish (the option for a hand-picked selection is still there for those who enjoy the element of surprise); premium brews are on offer here for a little extra, anything from 25p up to a few quid for the more adventurous items.

You can add mystery beers into your own selection, and you’ll get the chance to refresh your choice each time. We were treated to beers from city favourites such as The Kernel, Anspach and Hobday and Pressure Drop; and, from beyond the Big Smoke, the likes of Brew York. Excellent value and fully customisable, Craft Metropolis has got this down.

Buy now £36.00, Craftmetropolis.co.uk

Honest brew beer subscription

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azfkk_0cOkzSHg00

Best: For global brews

Rating: 8/10

Honest Brew’s subscriptions offer up value and flexibility, with a choice of six, nine or 12 beers per month, available in a mix of styles or, if you prefer to avoid the dark side, IPAs and Pales only; with the sun shining, we opted for the latter.

Expect craft brews from the UK and around the globe – our box included beers from London’s Gipsy Hill, Rascals in Dublin and Estonia’s Puhaste – pulled from Honest Brew’s ever-changing selection of fresh and seasonal hopped goodness. The company also has a membership scheme which offers a discount on its standalone bottle shop plus early access to new arrivals.

Buy now £22.90, Honestbrew.co.uk

Beer Merchants premium club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQDkC_0cOkzSHg00

Best: For elevating your beer game

Rating: 9/10

Reaching up to the top shelf for the first (but not last) time in our round-up, the Premium Club is for those who are ready to elevate their beer game. Beer Merchants claims to have superior pulling power when it comes to bringing in exceptional brews, operating as it has been since 1979.

Here, we’re talking big flavours from spontaneous fermentation, reserve brews, time on wood; beers to be uncorked, shared and enjoyed with food and conversation – assuming that at some point guests will once again be a thing.

Highlights from our case included the funky Solbaer Farmers Reserve, the wonderfully tart Oude Gueuze Tilquin L’Ancienne and an imperial stout with coffee, wafer, vanilla and cocoa nibs (drool). The number of beers in the box varies depending on their size. It’s more expensive of course, but we all have our priorities.

Buy now £65.00, Beer-merchants-club.myshopify.com

Beer52 craft beer discovery club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pmbB_0cOkzSHg00

Best: For craft-beer connoisseurs

Rating: 8/10

Beer52 promises to take you on a voyage of discovery with its subscription service, with a different theme guiding its selection each month. Most of the time that’s a country or region, the latest, however, focuses on the “Best of 2020” and features beloved breweries that deliver time and again like Buxton, Siren, Tiny Rebel and Galway Bay.

These are accompanied by the excellent Ferment magazine, which is packed with in-depth coverage of the craft alcohol scene and follows the monthly theme, plus a snack.

A choice of mixed beers or light styles only is available, with the latter being vegan-friendly. Other recent editions have included Maine in New England, Hungary and Helsinki, so if you’re looking for a globetrotting experience this could be the service for you.

Buy now £24.00, Beer52.com

Imperial beer club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FuV0X_0cOkzSHg00

Best: For rich, high-alcohol brews

Rating : 8/10

For the uninitiated, imperial, in the context of beer, refers to bold, high-alcohol brews; luxurious and rich in flavour, regardless of style. In its mission to explore the category, Imperial Beer Club has sidestepped the standard subscription format; instead you buy in for £12 a year, and this gives you presale access and 10 per cent off its boxes. This gives the club flexibility to really push it in terms of what it offers.

It has, within reason, a carte blanche on the price of each box, but there’s no obligation to buy: your membership gets you the chance to try boundary-pushing brews and whether you pay up to £100 for the experience is up to you.

The latest edition put the spotlight on Derbyshire’s adventurous Torrside Brewing, specifically its Monsters series, with imperial stouts, a smoked wheat wine and barley wines (our favourite – ideally with a blue cheese pairing) being just a few of the selection. And if you’re partial to a sour (guilty as charged), be sure to check out the team’s next project, the Sour Beer Club, coming soon.

Buy now £12.00, Imperialbeerclub.com

Dry Drinker six month mixed styles beer box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4To4g1_0cOkzSHg00

Best: For alcohol-free beers

Rating: 9/10

If for any reason you want to expand your knowledge of alcohol-free beers, this is, quite simply, the box. Dry Drinker is a great resource for anyone who is taking a break for however long; the website deals in everything from spirits to wines to beer and cider, and all… have we got to say it?

Your subscription gets you 12 hand-picked bottles per month for six months, and we loved the variety here: low and no-alcohol brews from big players like Mikkeller and Viru, through to specialist alcohol-free producers such as Klokk & Co in Norway and Jump/Ship in Scotland. Alcohol-free beer has for the past couple of years been shaking off long-held negative perceptions – it’s time to find out what the category has to offer.

Buy now £19.99, Drydrinker.com

Crafty Nectar discovery box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JLa2_0cOkzSHg00

Best: Craft cider box

Rating: 8/10

The UK’s original craft cider box, Crafty Nectar, brings together traditionally made ciders from small producers like Severn Cider and Dorset Nectar, and even makes its own ciders too. There are several subscription plans available: as well as the standard six-bottle box you can opt for a mini taster box of three ciders, or a fine cider box containing two exceptional bottles – rare, slow-fermented, wood-aged; the good stuff.

Many of its picks are award-winning and you can expect a range of styles in each box.

Buy now £28.50, Craftynectar.com

Borough Box craft beer and snack gift subscription

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRaS1_0cOkzSHg00

Best: For nibbles

Rating: 8/10

Borough Box offers a cornucopia of fine food and drink from independent producers; with boxes, hampers and subscriptions covering all the bases. This box puts equal emphasis on the beers themselves and the nibbles to go with them, with six of each in the selection. In this case it’s less about going for wild, off-the-beaten-track beers and more about dependable craft brews to enjoy in the garden, or on movie night, as you munch away on snacks such as Italian oven-baked cheese and duck crackling.

Our box contained light and easy-going brews from Five Points, Fourpure and Yeastie Boys – two of each. Available as a one-off taster or for three, six or 12 months, it would, of course, make a lovely gift for a couple, but there’s nothing to stop you gifting yourself. It will soon be available to order with vegetarian-only snacks.

Buy now £34.99, Boroughbox.com

BeerBods beer club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agjtq_0cOkzSHg00

Best: For live tasting sessions

Rating: 9/10

BeerBods has been around since the early days of the subscription box as we know it; it’s been running a tasting club for years and is the most social service going. Members open one beer per week on a Thursday evening, after receiving the story of the week’s pick in an email, and tune in to their social channels for a live tasting.

Most recently that was Heavy Cross by the Borders Brewing Company; looking back you’ll find a fantastic range of breweries from the UK and beyond in the archive, complete with stories and tasting notes, on BeerBods’ website. It’s upped its game during these strange times, with regular virtual pub quizzes on top of its usual tastings and weekly newsletters. A great way to expand your knowledge and get into the finer details, whether social distancing or not.

Buy now £24.00, BeerBods

Brewgooder beer club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaqzI_0cOkzSHg00

Best: Box that gives back

Rating : 9/10

Brewgooder’s is the subscription service with a conscience: since 2016 the company has been on a mission to bring clean water to a million people by donating 100 per cent of its profits to clean water charities operating in countries such as Malawi.

The service started out as an office beer club and later moved to home deliveries – as a result you can order anything from 12 to a whopping 288 beers to be delivered once a week, fortnight, month or two months.

Choose from bottles or cans of its crisp and zesty Clean Water lager, cans of the Chilloozy session IPA, brewed with oats for a full body, or Moyo Juice, Brewgooder’s take on a tropical pale ale, laced with mango and passionfruit.

Buy now £20.00, Brewgooder.com

The verdict: Beer and cider subscription boxes

We were impressed by the range of top-notch ciders, excellent value and added perks of the Fetch Cider Club ; it gets our best buy. If you want a fully customisable service, Craft Metropolis is the way to go and the social aspect of BeerBods wins it kudos. For the true beer geeks (apologies for the cliche) we liked Imperial’s unapologetic and unique approach to the subscription box.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beer, spirits and other drinks, try the links below:

We’ll cheers to this round-up of the best IPAs to suit every palate

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The Best Apps for Beer, Wine and Spirits Fans in 2021

I bought an iPhone in 2007 and scoured the App Store when it launched in 2008, looking for good apps for craft beer. I soon learned that as my tastes changed, apps that would help me find good prices on whiskey, mixology helpers and general educational apps on wines. To...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

8 best beer advent calendars for a hoppy Christmas

Remember when the most exciting thing behind the doors of an advent calendar was an illustration of the three wise men, or perhaps a tiny square of cheap chocolate? Things have come a long way since then, and now you can find advent calendars to suit pretty much every taste and obsession.Beer advent calendars have become especially popular, with offerings from major supermarkets and big breweries joined by selections from microbreweries and specialist beer websites. As well as delivering a daily treat of a different favourite, seasonal or one-off brew, these calendars often represent fantastic value for money compared to...
DRINKS
New York Post

Get 18 bottles of wine delivered to your door for 80% off

18 is the new lucky number. With cozy weather is upon us, and as the seasons change, so do our beverage choices. As we transition from frozen margaritas to smooth red blends, the Fall 2021 Top 18 Wines By Splash Wines is the “right-to-your-door” beverage delivery you need in your life.
DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Wine Subscription Boxes That Make Great Gifts for Friends (Or Yourself)

The only thing better than a delicious bottle of wine…is a delicious bottle of wine delivered right to your doorstep! Upgrade your wine supply with one of the best wine subscription boxes for 2021. Not only is a wine club membership a great opportunity to treat yourself (and your friends and family members), but it’s also an affordable and fun way to find wines you love for less. Several of these clubs feature brief questionnaires about your taste preferences to deliver wines curated specifically for you. And since many of the options on this list offer award-winning wines hand-picked by sommeliers, you know you’re getting only the best bottles.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Newsweek

Global Craft Beers to Wet Your Whistle

From a Colorado Pilsner Slow Pour that requires over 24 hours to fill its fermenter to a Chinese Double IPA which costs less as the air quality worsens, here's but a small sampling of craft beers from expert Mark Dredge's new book.
DRINKS
SheKnows

Get Your Thanksgiving Turkey & More Meats Delivered to Your Door With These Services

I know it can seem hard to believe, but the holidays are practically here and if you don’t want to get in a battle at the butcher’s counter over the last ham or don’t feel comfortable braving a packed grocery store, you’re in luck. There are plenty of meat delivery services that will send high-quality beef, chicken, pork, turkey, salmon and more straight to your door. In search of primo red meats? Chicago Steak Company has prime New York strips, ribeyes, flat iron and filet mignon steaks back in stock, and all orders ship for free!  More of a seafood fan?...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

11 best coffee subscription services to make sure you never miss your caffeine fix

As more of us adapt to working from home, one thing we do miss about the daily commute is a decent cup of coffee. So we’ve found a selection of the best independent coffee subscriptions to get your day off to a great start.For those that are properly into their joe, a subscription is a must. Not only will it ensure you’re never without your caffeine fix, it’s a great way of finding speciality roasters and exciting new blends that you’d never come across in the shops.Most brands will start by asking you a few simple questions about your preferred...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beers#Wheat Beer#Subscription Box#Food Drink#Beverages#German#Fetchthedrinks Com#Craft Metropolis#Craftmetropolis Co Uk
pymnts

Taco Bell on How the Right Subscription Program Can Deliver Growth

Restaurants have experimented with creative approaches to survive unparalleled adversity during the pandemic. Some quickly went digital with contactless ordering, payments, delivery and takeout to respond to dining room closures and social distancing mandates, while others moved their tables and chairs outdoors. One relatively novel approach now gaining ground is the restaurant subscription, which provides merchants with a consistent source of revenue.
RESTAURANTS
themanual.com

11 Best Oktoberfest Beers From Märzen to Festbier

Although the traditional German celebration has passed, we’ve still got about two more months of prime Oktoberfest beer drinking to indulge in. The seasonal lager with German roots dates back to the early 1800s. Now, practically every brewery jumps at the opportunity to showcase its take on the historical brew made popular by Crown Prince Ludwig of Saxony Bavaria.
DRINKS
Reader's Digest

51 Best Subscription Boxes for Beauty, Style, Home, Pets, Food, Drink and Hobbies

A subscription box is the modern iteration of the “Gift of the Month” club. Simply select one of these 50 best subscription boxes based on your loved one’s interests, and the brand’s experts will mail a curated selection of products they’re sure to love. In fact, a subscription box is literally the gift that keeps on giving, as they’ll be showered with these thoughtful goodies on a monthly or quarterly basis. And unlike in the past where you might have been limited to CDs, fruit, or books, today’s subscription box options run the gamut of hobbies and lifestyles. So whether you’re looking for gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for mom, gifts for Grandma, gifts for sister, gifts for brother, best friend gifts, or even last-minute Christmas gifts, we’ve got an idea that will spread joy and happiness all year long.
SHOPPING
Telegraph

In search of the best beer in Sweden

‘When I came here, people would look at you funny if you said you’d had a drink during the week,” says John Taylor, Sweden’s favourite TV gardener-turned-cider maker, as he gazes across the soft folds of the countryside outside Malmö. “It was like you were an alcoholic: ‘You’re drinking on Tuesday?’”
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New York Only

The 9 Best Places In New York To Get Your Apple Cider Fix This Fall

We know this statement might ruffle some feathers with Starbucks fans who love pumpkin spice everything. But we don’t think any beverage represents fall in New York more than apple cider. You can find it bottled on store shelves, or maybe you even like to mull some yourself in a slow cooker or on the […] The post The 9 Best Places In New York To Get Your Apple Cider Fix This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The best champagne deals for October 2021: Bottles that won’t break the bank

A glass of champagne is the epitome of celebration, whether it’s an anniversary with your significant other, a birthday toast, job promotion or any other milestone.Thanks to its luxury status, the French beverage is an indulgent, and often expensive treat. However, there are plenty of deals now at both supermarkets – including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons – and wine specialists such as Laithwaites and Majestic.We’ve picked the best deals, which range from individual bottles to cases of six or 12 that are perfect for dinner parties, barbecues or celebrating with friends and family.Featuring some of the most well-recognised champagne...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Selection of Craft Beers

600 Ortiz Ave., Sand City 324-4667, postnobills.net. Craft beer fans unite over a love of Post No Bills in Sand City. When you first walk through the door, a wrap-around bar encloses the bartenders as they pull pints from the rotating draft beer menu. Make sure to read the menu closely and often – these guys often pour small-batch and otherwise rare brews from breweries domestic and foreign. If you don’t see what you’re looking for on tap, there are hundreds of bottles to choose from. Fill up a growler or take bottles home, there’s no wrong way to celebrate beer at Post No Bills.
SAND CITY, CA
The Independent

Iceland to give away food on last day of shelf life to online customers free

Iceland is to give food products on the last day of their shelf life away for free to online customers in an effort to reduce waste.The supermarket says its ‘Free on Last Day of Life’ initiative has the potential to give away more than 1.3 million items worth £500,000 a year to Iceland’s customers while cutting food waste.All food items ordered and delivered by Iceland have previously had a shelf life of at least two days.The launch across all 1,000 of the supermarket’s sites follows a successful trial in 40 stores with more than 17,000 items given away for free...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa’s RD Winery pivots from Vietnam export focus to become wine, beer, cider ‘collective’

A Vietnamese-owned Napa Valley winery is finding renewed vigor now as a custom processing facility for a variety of adult beverages. With a change in winemaker, revamped tasting room and upgrades to production infrastructure in the past three years, RD Winery now has 15 producers sharing the 25,000-square-foot facility, making table and sparkling wine as well as beer and cider.
NAPA, CA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2021: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's fall, so that means it's time for apple cider doughnuts! And our viewers let us know where to find the best ones in New Hampshire. Many viewers love the warm and delicious doughnuts at McKenzie's Farm. 5. (tie) Butternut Farm in Farmington. Fans of Butternut Farm love their fluffy...
LOUDON, NH
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy