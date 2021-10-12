CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German girl found alive after being lost in Bavarian forest

 8 days ago

An 8-year-old German girl who was lost for two days in a forested area along the German-Czech border was found alive on Tuesday after a search involving hundreds of rescue workers, police said.

Julia Sleegers was suffering from hypothermia but her life is not in danger, police told German news agency dpa.

Bavarian police said in a statement that she was discovered by rescue officials.

Julia went missing with her brother and cousin on Sunday as the family from Berlin took a break while hiking in the Bohemian Forest.

The two other children were located Sunday evening in the forest near the Bavarian town of Waldmuenchen, but the girl remained missing in a densely forested area with temperatures near freezing.

Hundreds of German and Czech police officers, firefighters, 40 tracking dogs, helicopters and drones were involved in the search, German news agency dpa reported.

The Bohemian Forest is known to be so impenetrable that authorities asked volunteers not to join the search, fearing that more people might go missing.

Vanessa Gera in Warsaw contributed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
