Colorado Springs, CO

Harrison School District two receives $750,000 grant to promote literacy

By Aubry Tucker
 8 days ago
Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Harrison School District Two has an extra $750,000 to spend thanks to the Colorado Department of Education and the Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD). Over the next four year the district can use that money to develop a comprehensive local literacy plan, according to a press release from the district.

The grant will fund professional development opportunities for administrators and teachers to boost literacy practices in the district.

For students, the grant will expand opportunities for literacy development. The district plans to use the money, in part, to ensure the opportunity gap is narrowed for underserved student populations.

  1. Isn’t promoting literacy already a basic educational goal or has it been put on the back burner to promote the radical white hating racist Marxist Democrat CRT agenda along with other woke garbage?

Parents, you have got to teach your children how to read. With the extensive library system that we have in this town, there is no excuse. It takes only a few minutes every day. Teach them basic phonics, and they can start to sound out most words. Read to them. Listen to them read to you. Ask them questions about what they read. Teaching your children how to read and to understand what they read is one of the most critical life skills they need. Once they can read, then they can read to learn about any subject.

  1. So they need more money to do the job they’re supposed to do anyway? And ya parents: step up and teach your kids the basics

Comments / 0

 

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

