Chris Martin has revealed how many more albums Coldplay will record. The British group are set to release their ninth record, Music of the Spheres, this Friday (15 October).However, Martin has now told Absolute Radio host Andy Bush that they are planning on recording just three more albums.“I think that in a few albums time we will finish making albums,” the musician said, adding: “This is not a joke. This is true.”He continued: “I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together. So, I...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO