TSM’s Brazilian Wild Rift Roster Fined $1260 For Abusive Behavior During Wild Tour Finals

By Arnab Baidya
estnn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSM will still represent Brazil in the Wild Rift Horizon Cup, the first-ever global tournament of the game. TSM's Brazilian Wild Rift roster lifted the trophy after winning the League of Legends: Wild Rift Wild Tour Finals, qualifying for the Horizon Cup. However, during the celebrations on stage, it was observed that assistant coach, Pedro ‘Anak’ Ribeiro, made an offensive gesture violating the code of conduct of Wild Tour.

estnn.com

Comments / 0

