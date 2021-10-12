Meijer seeking local artists for culturally inspired collection

Drawn and painted compositions of all sizes, many rendered in pinks, purples, and oranges by the artist Nicole Storm, bedeck the walls of the storied New York City nonprofit gallery White Columns. Sections of the walls themselves are washed in similar hues, the paint thinned and layered to form an undulating, vibrant terrain. This bold landscape is punctuated by a handful of objects placed on the floor. In one corner of the gallery sits a large, upturned cardboard box; lined up near the entrance are three differently sized cardboard tubes; another wide-mouthed tube stands alone near the window. The works are in dialogue with one another. Swirls and scrawls of marker and pen coat every surface, and numbers, written sporadically on the walls and in select areas of the paper works, add depth and mystery to this rich environment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO