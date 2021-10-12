CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meijer seeking local artists for culturally inspired collection

By ADAMS NEWS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ADAMS) – Meijer announced plans on Monday to launch a special collection in stores across the Midwest in 2023, featuring art by local artists inspired by diverse outlooks and communities. In addition to locally-inspired artwork, the retailer is looking to feature art celebrating Black History Month, Women’s...

