Shavron Vibration Massage Gun review

One thing in the firearm industry that I feel is misunderstood and incorrectly utilized would be that of ultrasonic cleaners. If you are not familiar with ultrasonic technology and how it relates to gun cleaning, allow me to elaborate. Ultrasonic cleaners are typically tubs that use ultrasonic frequencies to produce vibration and agitation in a solution. By doing this in relation to gun parts in said solution the carbon, lead, dirt, etc flake off. For a long time, I had only heard of people using ultrasonic cleaners that were made for purposes other than gun cleaning. Most originally were made to clean jewelry or brass for reloading. Recently I got in touch with the folks over at Infante Ultrasonics in hope of reviewing their S6 Ultrasonic Cleaner. This company prides itself on making an ultrasonic cleaner by gun-loving folks for gun-loving folks. They were kind enough to give me the opportunity to check out the Infante S6 Ultrasonic Cleaner so let’s jump right into it.

