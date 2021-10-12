CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shavron Vibration Massage Gun review

By Rob Clymo
TechRadar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing a massage gun from the bewildering array of products on the market can be daunting. The process is made that little bit easier with models that are slightly more premium in feel, which includes the Shavron Vibration Massage Gun. With its solid multi-level percussive massage capabilities, excellent design and long runtime this is a machine that feels more like a professional-level gun, compared to lower-priced rivals. We’ve also been impressed with its fairly lightweight-in-feel design and build. So while there’s a decent amount of runtime on offer, the gun can still be used effectively for longer sessions without becoming a burden, which makes a big difference. There are five speeds and four heads, which cover all bases when it comes to massage requirements. Meanwhile, delivery of the power is via a brushless motor, which means it’s fairly quiet during use. The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun is therefore a very decent mid-price-range option.

