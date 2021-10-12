CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tuesday Morning Offensive Breakdown (BTI's Rants and Ramblings)

On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANDlR_0cOkwjA600
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 09: Kavosiey Smoke #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats runs with the ball against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field on October 09, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Offensive Breakdown needed an extra day of recovery from one of the better Kentucky football performances in recent history but now we’re back and sitting at 6-0 with an absolutely dominating performance, at least for two downs. If Kentucky can come close to controlling the line of scrimmage like they did Saturday, and avoid 3rd downs all together, then maybe something special is on the horizon.

Here is the Tuesday Morning Offensive Breakdown against LSU. Let’s keep the party going for one more week!

1ST DOWN

Against LSU

Rush: 20 rushes for 139 yards

Pass: 7-9, 97 yards, 1 TD

Combined Season Stats

Rush: 114 rushes for 663 yards, 5 TD (3 fumbles)

Pass: 41-61, 626 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT (1 sack allowed)

Analysis: Whew buddy, what a set of numbers here. The Cats actually struggled on 1st down in the 1st quarter but were absolutely dominant after that. Overall, averaged 8.1 yards per play on their 29 plays. The rushing numbers are good for an entire day, much less just the 1st down plays. And while the UK offense continued to hold around a 2:1 ratio of run plays to pass plays, the passing plays were dynamic as well, including the beautiful wheel route.

2ND DOWN

Against LSU

Rush: 19 rushes for 179 yards, 3 TD

Pass: 3-4, 28 yards, 1 TD

Combined Season Stats

Rush: 76 rushes for 576 yards, 6 TD (1 fumble)

Pass: 27-44, 293 yards, 3 TD (3 sacks allowed)

Analysis: The Cats barely had any 3rd down plays because of how amazing they were on 2nd down. 19 run plays against 4 pass plays but why not? Runs for almost 10 yards per carry and three touchdowns. EIGHT runs for over 10 yards. Eight!!! It’s really hard to accurately put into words just how dominant UK was at the line of scrimmage Saturday.

3RD DOWN AND LONG (6 YARDS AND MORE)

Against LSU

Rush: 3 rushes for 19 yards (converted 1 of 3)

Pass: 2-2, 22 yards (converted 1 of 2)

Combined Season Stats

Rush: 5 rushes for 38 yards (converted 2 of 5)

Pass: 14-22, 241 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 1 sack allowed (converted 9 of 23)

Analysis: Overall, a 40% conversion rate. I have argued all season that 40% was the target for these situations and the Cats hit that so I’m happy. They didn’t need to extend any drives on Saturday but certainly this will be a key against Georgia. They will almost certainly face more than 5 third and longs and the ability to keep on the field could be huge.

3RD DOWN AND SHORT (5 YARDS OR LESS)

Against LSU

Rush: No Plays

Pass: 1-1, -5 yards, 1 sack allowed (converted 0 of 2)

Combined Season Stats

Rush: 17 rushes for 80 yards, 1 TD (converted 11 of 17)

Pass: 8-14, 35 yards, 2 TD, 3 sacks allowed (converted 6 of 17)

Analysis: It’s still a bit baffling how bad UK has been in this situation, hitting just 50% of the time overall and just a smidge over 33% when attempting a pass. But again, didn’t matter much against LSU and hasn’t burned them yet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bti#Lsu Football#Rants#22 Yards#American Football#The Offensive Breakdown#Lsu Rush
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Kicker ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested After Big Game

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright was so impressive on Sunday in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins that he was selected for a random drug test just a few days later. Wright, who made all three of his field goal attempts in Week 6, posted a message he received...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pewter Report

Bucs Release WR In Surprise Move

In a surprise move, the Bucs have released wide receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens. Mickens was released to make room for offensive lineman John Molchon, who has come off the Reserve/Injured list. Rookie Jaelon Darden, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, will replace Mickens as the Bucs’ primary kick and punt returner.
NFL
Awful Announcing

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark absolutely roasted FS1’s Chris Broussard for claiming Taylor Lewan was on the Bills

There’s been a lot of mockery of Chris Broussard over the years, from his repeated “Sources” missteps to “the biggest f***ing fraud in the history of sports media” and “what does it say about you that the only news you made during the entire NBA free agent process was getting called out on your bullshit by a foreign sports anchor?” The latest came Tuesday on FS1’s First Things First (where Broussard has been a co-host since August, alongside Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe) when Broussard cited an injury to Taylor Lewan for why the Buffalo Bills failed on a fourth-and-one running play Monday night; Lewan plays for the Tennessee Titans, the Bills’ opponent in that game. And this led to hilarious mockery from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on ESPN’s NFL Live Tuesday afternoon:
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Lineman Refuses to Report’ to Ravens

A source tells CowboysSI.com that Knight is “refusing to report” due to personal reasons. Knight came to Dallas in 2019 when he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie. The then-coaching staff thought highly of his toughness, and he played a role for the injury-riddled Cowboys in 2020, making nine starts at left tackle in place of Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
Talk 1340

It’s Time for Patrick Mahomes’ Family to Chill the Heck Out

Patrick Mahomes has been becoming the face of the NFL over the course of the last few seasons, but there's been a glaring problem festering around him far too long. His family is really annoying. That's not just my opinion, either. Most NFL fans outside of Kansas City and a segment within Kansas City find the people associated with Mahomes to be...abrasive, to put it nicely.
NFL
cbslocal.com

NFL Films Microphones Catch CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys Celebrating Win Over Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may not be THE PATRIOTS anymore, but winning in Foxboro still inspires a certain feeling for visitors. That much was clear in the clip shared by NFL Films, teasing Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+. The short clip showed CeeDee Lamb, fresh off catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime, speaking to the fans.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy