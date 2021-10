The Undertaker and the New Day are both at the center of Netflix's Escape The Undertaker, an interactive experience that is something altogether new for WWE. That doesn't just apply to the format though, as just the pairing of Undertaker and New Day is in itself something fans haven't seen much of. In a new interview with ET Online, Undertaker explained why that happened to be the case, and why he was initially a bit worried that working with The New Day would take his character a bit too far from his roots, since the trio is known for their fun and lighthearted energy and Undertaker...well, is known as The Deadman. Thankfully that did not turn out to be the case though (via Fightful).

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO