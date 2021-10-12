CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Texas abortion law is ‘sabotage’ of ensured right, US says

By ERIK LARSON
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

The Biden administration urged a federal appeals court to reinstate a judge’s order blocking Texas’s new ban on most abortions, arguing the strictest such law in the nation flouts more than 200 years of precedent. The law barring most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bring Me The News

Minnesota, Wisconsin AGs push US Supreme Court to block to Texas' abortion law

The attorneys general from Minnesota and Wisconsin have joined 22 of their colleagues in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to put a stop to Texas' near-total ban on abortion. Keith Ellison and Josh Kaul signed their names to an amicus brief filed with SCOTUS Monday, urging the justices to "halt the irreparable harms" Texas' S.B. 8 is causing. The law, which went into effect Sept. 1, bans any abortion after about six weeks, which is before many women even know they are pregnant.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Targum

EDITORIAL: Abortion rights must be NJ law

Before Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, at least 5,000 women died annually from unsafe abortion, a number that was no doubt underreported due to the stigma at the time — a stigma that still exists in some parts of the country today. Roe v. Wade gave pro-choice movements and women around the country a sense of security, but after nearly 50 years, that guarantee to the right to choose is quickly fading.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Miami Herald

GOP-led states call US attack on Texas abortion law a threat

A group of Republican-led states criticized the U.S. Justice Department for suing to overturn a Texas ban on most abortions, telling a judge that the federal government needs to be reined in. If a temporary injunction blocking the law is revived while the lawsuit proceeds, the Justice Department will be...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#State Legislatures#The Justice Department#The U S Court Of Appeals
bulletin-news.com

US: Justice Department Steps Up To Try And Block Texas Abortion Law

As clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long travels to receive care, the Biden administration sought the courts again Monday night to intervene in and block a new Texas law that has outlawed most abortions since early September. The new effort comes three days after...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Texas Abortion Law Allowed To Resume

The Texas abortion law is back in effect following a ruling by an appeals court. On Friday, the U-S Fifth Court of Appeals granted a stay of a temporary block of the law by a federal judge earlier in the week. When filing the request for the stay, the State of Texas said the block “violates the separation of powers at every turn.” According to the Texas Tribune, the abortion law can be enforced until Tuesday, when a response from the Justice Department is due in the case.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
easttexasradio.com

Texas Abortion Law Reinstated

The Texas law banning most abortions is back on. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court’s decision to block the Texas Heartbeat Bill. That means the nation’s toughest abortion law resumes in Texas, just after an Austin court suspended Senate Bill 8. The New Orleans-based appeals court granted an emergency order that puts the law back in place for now, pending a review of the state’s appeal.
TEXAS STATE
abc17news.com

US appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is temporarily allowing the nation’s toughest abortion law to resume in Texas. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the order Friday night. It comes just one day after a lower court in Austin sided with the Biden administration and suspended the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8. The law prohibits abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. That is before some women even know they’re pregnant. The New Orleans-based appeals court granted an emergency order that puts the law back in place for now, pending a review of the state’s appeal.
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

State Rep. urges clinics to resume offering abortions in Texas

A Democratic State Representative from north Texas is encouraging abortion clinics to resume offering the procedure after a federal district judge ruled against the state's new restrictive abortion law, Senate Bill 8. Some clinics did resume seeing patients after the judge's ruling Wednesday night, but some are still waiting for a follow-up ruling from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy