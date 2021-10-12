CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday morning

krcu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touchdowns in the early morning hours Monday in southwest Missouri. The first tornado touched down at 1:08 a.m. in southern Newton County southwest of Neosho. The EF-1 twister was on the ground for seven minutes. It had estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour and traveled for 3.4 miles. A manufactured home was blown off its foundation, and a farm outbuilding had collapsed doors. Several trees were snapped and uprooted.

www.krcu.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
County
Newton County, MO
City
Neosho, MO
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Center Pivot Irrigation#Irrigation System#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy