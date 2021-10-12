Two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday morning

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touchdowns in the early morning hours Monday in southwest Missouri. The first tornado touched down at 1:08 a.m. in southern Newton County southwest of Neosho. The EF-1 twister was on the ground for seven minutes. It had estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour and traveled for 3.4 miles. A manufactured home was blown off its foundation, and a farm outbuilding had collapsed doors. Several trees were snapped and uprooted.