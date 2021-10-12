CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12 to air live launch of Blue Origin rocket carrying William Shatner into space

Star Trek actor William Shatner is taking an "out of this world" trip to space on Wednesday.

He was supposed to take off today, but windy weather in the forecast pushed his trip back.

He is now set to liftoff tomorrow in Blue Origin's next flight.

At 90 years old, Shatner will also become the oldest person to ever travel to space.

You can watch the launch live tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. on News 12.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

