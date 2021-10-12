News 12 to air live launch of Blue Origin rocket carrying William Shatner into space

Star Trek actor William Shatner is taking an "out of this world" trip to space on Wednesday.

He was supposed to take off today, but windy weather in the forecast pushed his trip back.

He is now set to liftoff tomorrow in Blue Origin's next flight.

At 90 years old, Shatner will also become the oldest person to ever travel to space.

You can watch the launch live tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. on News 12.