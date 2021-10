Without meaning to, I keep playing the new, remastered Alan Wake in the dark. Now that the sun sets earlier, when I sit down on the couch to play after work, the world descends into darkness while I play. It's like the game's darkness that inhabits the game's forests and mineshafts has reached out from the screen to consume me, ushering me further into Alan Wake's journey through its own history.

