Daily Steals: The best deals to shop today

It’s here. The early Black Friday deals have officially kicked off, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to grab everything you need or want at an amazing price, and beat the holiday rush! With supply chain issues, shipping delays, and low inventory just about everywhere, there’s no telling what kind of problems you might run into this year. So, shopping early really is a great idea. But typically, when you shop early like this, you may or may not run into issues with items when you need a refund, or when you need to return something. Buying earlier also means the return window is shorter, especially if you’re gifting something for the holidays. Thanks to Amazon, this year there’s no need to worry about that. They’ve extended the return window to January 2022 for all items purchased during the holiday shopping season.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO