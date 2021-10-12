Nicole Brown’s sister angry at this ‘distasteful’ Kim Kardashian West SNL joke

Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue may have been hailed as one of the “best ever” by fans, but one controversial joke has caused a stir with murdered Nicole Brown’s family.

Nicole’s sister, Tanya Brown, told TMZ that Kim’s OJ Simpson reference was in “poor taste” and that her sister’s death should not be a laughing matter.

During her SNL opening speech, Kim included some OJ material. The 40-year-old led by saying, “I’ve been very lucky in life and I know I’m privileged, which is why I try to give back as much as I can.

“A real passion of mine is getting wrongly accused people out of jail, and I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps.”

She explained that her father had opened her eyes to racial injustice – and introduced the reality star to her “first black person.”

Referring to the horrific way in which Nicole and Ron Goldman died, Kim said: “Want to take a stab in the dark as to who it was?”

“I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first black person you met, but OJ does leave a mark, or several, or none at all - I still don’t know”, she added.

Tanya told the news outlet that the jokes were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive”, which made her question how much the Kardashians cared about her late sister.

Tanya recalled a time when she stormed out of an appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show after discovering that jurors from the murder trial would also be there – and expected a similar level of respect.

She believed the family should have pushed back or refused the jokes, seeing as Kris Jenner was one of Nicole’s closest friends.

She said she was also shocked by the audience’s reaction to the OJ material after they broke out into hysterics.