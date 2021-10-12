Taraji P. Henson Talks Season Two Of ‘Taraji’s Peace Of Mind’ & Mental Health In A Pandemic [Watch]
Taraji P. Henson has teamed up with her best friend and producer, Tracie Jade to bring mental health to the forefront for season two of her Facebook Watch show, ‘Taraji’s Peace Of Mind.’ With so many dynamic interviews already under their belt from season one, The Morning Hustle chatted with the duo to talk about mental health, love, therapy and what to expect on season two.thebeatdfw.com
Comments / 0