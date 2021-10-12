Kyrie Irving, Nets reach ‘moment of truth’

At halftime of the Nets preseason contest in Philadelphia against the 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski hopped on with the ESPN2 broadcast team of Mike Breen and Doris Burke to discuss the latest on Kyrie Irving. In case you’ve been on a month long guided meditation in the woods with no Wifi, you probably noticed that there is a question of whether or not Kyrie Irving will be eligible to play basketball in Brooklyn this season. As of today, he would not since he is unvaccinated and there is a local New York City mandate requiring proof of vaccine.