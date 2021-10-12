CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Top, PA

Mountain Top man loses appeal on child pornography conviction

 9 days ago

A state appellate court has upheld a decades-long state prison sentence for a Mountain Top man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of downloading and sharing images of child pornography.

Brian Hopersberger, 50, who lived on North Mountain Boulevard, appealed his 20 to 40 years in prison imposed by Judge David W. Lupas in May 2020, claiming evidence introduced by state prosecutors during his February 2020 trial was insufficient to support the jury’s verdict.

In his appeal, Hopersberger sought to undermine the evidence indicating the name on the Internet Protocol address and phone number was similar and associated with his son, who shares the same name, and other people, including his brother, lived in the house.

Hopersberger was arrested by the state Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Unit in November 2015 when state agents traced a computer that was used to download child pornography inside the residence.

Hopersberger was not home when state agents executed a search warrant finding the computer inside his bedroom, which was hard wired directly to a modem.

A forensic examination uncovered in excess of 100 images of child pornography and internet searches for child pornography occurred at all hours of the day and night, according to court records.

Hopersberger claimed prosecutors during the trial failed to identify him as the person who possessed and distributed child pornography from the bedroom computer, linking other people including his son who could have used the computer.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court dismissed Hopersberger’s appeal.

“The random dates and times at which the user accessed child pornography on the bedroom computer and the repetitiveness of that access are strong circumstantial evidence leading to the reasonable inference that Hopersberger, in fact, was the person who knowingly downloaded, viewed and disseminated more than 100 files of child pornography,” a three-member panel of the Superior Court ruled Friday.

Deputy Attorney General Angela Raver prosecuted Hopersberger.

Hopersberger is housed at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix near Philadelphia, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

A Pennsylvania appeals court heard arguments Wednesday on whether the Wolf administration had the legal right to impose a mask mandate on K-12 schools and child care facilities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The state's acting health secretary...
