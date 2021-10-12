CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya says she was 'dragged' for wearing a mullet in 2016, only for them to become popular a few years later

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

Zendaya wears a mullet at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

  • Zendaya recently spoke with InStyle for a feature about her career, fashion, and more.
  • She told journalist Laura Brown that she was "dragged" for wearing a mullet in 2016.
  • The actress also noted that the hairstyle is popular now, and said she's still happy with the look.

Zendaya is undoubtedly a beauty and style icon , but there's one look from her past that some people say missed the mark.

In a recent interview with InStyle , the "Dune" actress spoke about her fashion sense, walking red carpets, and looks she's worn in the past. One that she reflected on was the half-blonde, half-brunette mullet she wore to the 2016 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Journalist Laura Brown noted during their interview that the "David Bowie look" was a turning point for Zendaya's style.

Zendaya replied: "I know. I got dragged for my mullet at the time, but kids love mullets now. I'm happy about my David Bowie mullet."

Zendaya wears a mullet at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

Her hair at the event was blonde up top and styled almost like a bowl cut, while longer, medium-brown strands dipped below her shoulders in the back.

The actress paired the hairstyle at the time with a black tuxedo, peep-toe heels, diamond jewelry, and neutral makeup .

Mullets have a deep history that goes back to prehistoric times, Ancient Rome, and indigenous people, according to Dazed. The hairstyle arguably became most popular among musicians in the '70s and '80s, but "quickly became taboo" in the '90s as people began to associate mullets with being dirty and having little money.

That being said, the controversial cut came back in style about four years after Zendaya rocked it on the red carpet.

Recently, stars including Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish have all experimented with mullets.

