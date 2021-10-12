CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

I compared Martha Stewart's and Ina Garten's baked mac-and-cheese recipes, and I preferred the cheaper option

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkEwP_0cOkvnjD00
I tried Martha Stewart's and Ina Garten's recipes for baked macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

  • Celebrity chefs Martha Stewart and Ina Garten both have recipes for baked macaroni and cheese .
  • Stewart's recipe uses four kinds of cheese and yellow onion for added flavor.
  • Ina Garten's recipe calls for tomato, which made the macaroni and cheese even more delicious.
After making Martha Stewart's macaroni-and-cheese recipe on the stove and in a slow cooker, I decided to compare her stovetop recipe to Ina Garten's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17s4IE_0cOkvnjD00
Martha Stewart and Ina Garten.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

I was a huge fan of Stewart's recipes — her slow-cooker mac and cheese was incredibly creamy, and her stovetop version had a delicious crust .

After reading through Garten's recipe for baked mac and cheese, I noticed that it called for similar ingredients and followed similar steps to Stewart's stovetop recipe. I was eager to see how the chefs' recipes would compare, and which one would edge out the other as the best baked macaroni and cheese recipe.

Up first was Martha Stewart's creamy macaroni and cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajdae_0cOkvnjD00
The ingredients for Martha Stewart's creamy macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Though Martha Stewart's and Ina Garten's macaroni and cheese recipes are slightly similar, the biggest difference between them is that Stewart calls for four different kinds of cheese and adds sauteed onion to the dish.

You can find the full recipe here .

I started off by melting a few tablespoons of unsalted butter in a pot on the stove.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0hqW_0cOkvnjD00

Erin McDowell/Insider

I chose a medium-size pot to make the cheese sauce in.

While the butter was melting, I chopped up some yellow onion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xQ8r_0cOkvnjD00
A quarter cup of chopped yellow onion.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe calls for a quarter-cup of diced yellow onion.

After the butter had fully melted, I added the yellow onion to the pot and gave it a good stir. The delicious smell of butter and onions quickly filled my kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGoSx_0cOkvnjD00
Onions and butter in a yellow pot on a stove.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe says to sauté the onions until they become translucent, which should take about five minutes.

While the onions were cooking, I set about the somewhat grueling task of grating all the cheeses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IubKx_0cOkvnjD00
Shredded cheeses.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It took quite a bit of effort to hand-grate the cheeses. It was also difficult to measure out each cheese exactly, so I ended up guestimating somewhat.

However, in the end, I had the right amount of each cheese to make the sauce, plus some cheese left over to sprinkle over the mac and cheese before putting it in the oven.

Next, I cooked the macaroni noodles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irBlT_0cOkvnjD00
Cooked macaroni noodles.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It took about five minutes to cook the noodles, as they're supposed to be a little undercooked before going in the oven.

After the onions had reached the point of being translucent, I added in the flour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irHFh_0cOkvnjD00
Onions and butter mixed with flour on the stove.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It quickly thickened the onions and butter mixture. Per the recipe's instructions, I stirred the onions, flour, and butter together and left it for a few seconds until the mixture began to bubble in the pot.

I then added three cups of whole milk. The mixture was now starting to resemble a cheese sauce.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2TTF_0cOkvnjD00
Cheese sauce.

Erin McDowell/Insider

After a few minutes, the mixture had begun to thicken.

To finish off the cheese sauce, I added in the four kinds of cheese - fontina, Gruyere, cheddar, and Parmigiano Reggiano - as well as the seasonings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Majv_0cOkvnjD00
Cheese sauce.

Erin McDowell/Insider

After stirring the cheese sauce until all the ingredients were completely melted and combined, it was time to add it to the macaroni.

By the time I poured the noodles into the larger pot and added the cheese sauce, I had been prepping and cooking for about an hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VklaL_0cOkvnjD00
Macaroni mixed with cheese sauce.

Erin McDowell/Insider

However, the steps were easy to follow and I was able to sit down once the mac and cheese was ready to be put in the oven.

You can make the mac and cheese in individual pans or in a larger 1 1/2-quart baking dish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36z6Rf_0cOkvnjD00
Macaroni and cheese before being put in the oven.

Erin McDowell/Insider

After scooping my macaroni and cheese out of the pot and into the dish, I realized I had a lot left over. I could have easily filled another 3/4-ounce dish.

I then topped my macaroni and cheese mixture with breadcrumbs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bEyg_0cOkvnjD00
Macaroni and cheese before being put in the oven.

Erin McDowell/Insider

You can use homemade breadcrumbs per the instructions from the slow-cooker version, or you can use store-bought in a pinch. I didn't have a food processor available to make homemade breadcrumbs but found that the store-bought kind didn't negatively affect my end result, and I was happy to cut out a step and save myself some dishes.

After half an hour in the oven, my macaroni and cheese was done, and it was delicious.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywqWX_0cOkvnjD00
The finished mac and cheese in a Pyrex dish.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The top layer of macaroni and cheese had a delicious, lightly browned crust, while underneath the macaroni and cheese was still perfectly creamy. It was enough to feed about four people, though I could have fed more if I had more dishes to bake the rest of the leftover macaroni.

The macaroni and cheese was really flavorful, with a slightly smoky taste.

Ina Garten's recipe for baked macaroni and cheese calls for fewer ingredients.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYRvl_0cOkvnjD00
The ingredients for Ina Garten's macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe only uses two types of cheese — extra-sharp cheddar and Gruyere — making this recipe a little less time-consuming and expensive to make. Perhaps to make up for less cheese, the recipe uses more butter and milk than Martha Stewart's version.

You can find the full recipe here .

The recipe calls for a whopping 8 tablespoons of unsalted butter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajSWT_0cOkvnjD00
The butter melting in a pot on the stove.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Two tablespoons are reserved for the end, so you start off by melting 6 tablespoons in a pot on the stove. It's important to melt it at a low heat — you don't want the butter to burn or boil.

While the butter was melting, I started boiling the pasta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1eY7_0cOkvnjD00
The macaroni boiling.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe calls for a pound of macaroni or cavatappi pasta. The celebrity chef also recommends adding oil to the pot of boiling water, which prevents the pasta from sticking to the bottom.

While this recipe does call for fewer ingredients, it does require an extra pot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43t3XK_0cOkvnjD00
The flour and butter mixture.

Erin McDowell/Insider

After the butter was done melting, I added in a half-cup of all-purpose flour. The key is to whisk the mixture together until it has no clumps.

Meanwhile, in a separate pot, I began heating up a quart of milk.

I then added the hot milk into the flour and butter mixture.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtfUV_0cOkvnjD00
Cheese sauce on the stove.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The next step was whisking it together until the ingredients were fully combined.

While the mixture was off the heat, I started grating my extra-sharp white cheddar cheese. The recipe calls for 8 ounces, which ended up being the entire package. It took a while to grate, so I was thankful that I had bought pre-grated Gruyere cheese.

After adding in the two kinds of cheese, my sauce was beginning to thicken.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4fpr_0cOkvnjD00
The cheese sauce.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I seasoned the pot of cheese sauce with nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Ina Garten's recipe uses similar seasonings to Stewart's, save for the cayenne pepper that Stewart uses.

Ina Garten recommends boiling the noodles fully before putting them in the oven, rather than leaving them slightly al dente.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lxlk_0cOkvnjD00
The macaroni and cheese in a pot.

Erin McDowell/Insider

This was another slight difference between the two recipes.

After my noodles were cooked, I poured the cheese sauce over them and mixed it all together with a wooden spoon.

The cheese sauce in the Garten recipe was slightly thicker and had a distinct "cheese pull."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmiYs_0cOkvnjD00
The macaroni and cheese in a pot.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I scooped the mixture into a baking dish and waited for the oven to finish pre-heating to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Garten recommends topping the macaroni and cheese with breadcrumbs and tomato slices before putting it in the oven.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ePGA_0cOkvnjD00
The finished Ina Garten macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I made one side of my dish with tomatoes and one without so I could see which one I preferred.

The recipe calls for homemade breadcrumbs, but I opted to use the same store-bought ones I used in the Martha Stewart version for the sake of a fair comparison.

After about half an hour, the mac and cheese was bubbling and browned on the top. The dish smelled heavenly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XRIG_0cOkvnjD00
The finished Ina Garten macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The tomatoes were slightly roasted.

I thought the tomatoes took the macaroni and cheese to the next level, but the Martha Stewart recipe was much cheesier.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvWIC_0cOkvnjD00
The finished Ina Garten macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The Ina Garten version tasted like an adult-friendly version of a childhood favorite, while the Martha Stewart version was more classic. The tomatoes added a ton of tart flavor to the dish and a unique texture, but I was torn over which I preferred.

Both recipes have their high points, but I couldn't ignore the fact that the Ina Garten recipe was cheaper due to the fact I only needed two kinds of cheese. It was also dramatically easier to make. With the Stewart version, I had to prep onions and grate four kinds of cheese, for not that much more flavor in the end.

If I was to choose which one to make again, I would definitely opt for the Ina Garten macaroni and cheese.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Martha Stewart Swears By This Strange Trick For Perfect Baked Potatoes

There is so much to love about baked potatoes. From the crispy skins to the fluffy interior, baked potatoes are delicious with any toppings you choose. However, making the best baked potatoes can be incredibly time-consuming. The way The Kitchn suggests making the ultimate baked potato even involves cooking them for more than two hours. But the longer prep time can certainly help make your baked potato even fluffier.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Here's How Bobby Flay Keeps Food Warm On Thanksgiving

Undoubtedly, one of the most difficult things about cooking and serving the Thanksgiving meal — or any dinner party type of gathering — is keeping everything hot. Many dishes need time in the oven or take up space on the stove top, and that means stacked cooking for some people. So, the major question is how do you keep something that's done cooking hot while everything else is being prepared?
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Food That Ina Garten Wasn't Allowed To Eat As A Child

If you are one of many people that absolutely adore Ina Garten, you are not alone. Known for her warm charm and relatable approach to cooking, hundreds of thousands of viewers just can't get enough of the "Barefoot Contessa." But the Emmy Award winning host also lived a long and interesting life before she emerged as a Food Network star. From getting her pilot license while her husband was serving in the Vietnam War, to working as a Budget Analyst in the White House during the Ford and Carter administration, Garten has proved herself as a multi-talented force of nature (via Good Housekeeping).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Martha Stewart
Mashed

Even Ina Garten Struggles To Make These Dishes

While her fans would love to claim that Ina Garten can make almost anything, she does have a couple of weaknesses. Apart from her disdain of cilantro, the food personality does actually avoid making a couple of dishes herself. Though other famous chefs might have a long list of dishes they hate to make out of inconvenience or aggravation, Garten does not like to make two dishes simply because they are complicated (via Fine Dining Lovers). The celebrity cook might have the skill to make the two dishes she struggles with, but that certainly doesn't make them any more pleasant to make.
RECIPES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Favorite Dessert Is Made Up Of This Unusual Combination

If you love the combination of sweet and salty flavors, you have something in common with Trisha Yearwood. The country-singer-turned-celebrity-chef told Today that her favorite kind of brownie is one that has ingredients you wouldn't expect to see in a dessert at all: bacon and potato chips. Chocolate peanut butter and salted caramel may be the most well-known sweet and salty combos, but according to Yearwood, brownies with bacon and potato chips are even better. In fact, she says they are her most requested dessert during parties, and she still hasn't met anyone who doesn't like them.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Here's How Much Martha Stewart's Daughter Is Really Worth

Fans of Martha Stewart likely know quite a lot about the celebrity chef and DIY queen. But fewer people likely know all that there is to understand about her daughter, Alexis Stewart. Perhaps surprisingly, the 56-year-old released a rather shocking reveal-all book, "Whateverland: Learning to Live Here," co-authored with Jennifer Koppelman Hutt, about growing up with her mom in 2011 (via People). In the book, Alexis described what sounded like sparse holidays in a home that many might imagine would go all out given the tips and ideas her mother taught her fans and followers over the years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink
mashed.com

These 3 Items Are Always In Ina Garten's Freezer

Are you familiar with Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa? This Food Network star who hosted her iconic cooking and home entertainment show from 2002 to 2019 (via IMDB) is pretty much the doyenne of living the good life, which she shares with her partner of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, through delicious food and drink. So when she shares tips and tricks — whether they be about why to keep baking ingredients at room temperature or why to use dried currants, and not raisins, in Irish soda bread — we listen. If Garten likes a rack of lamb, so do we.
RECIPES
Mashed

Costco's Exclusive Ina Garten Cookbook Has 4 Never-Before-Seen Recipes

There is just something about Ina Garten. Maybe it's her humor; maybe it's her down-to-earth approach to cooking; maybe it's her amazing Hamptons home and garden; maybe it's her fabulous friends. Whatever the reason, Garten has been an idol for many since the days "The Barefoot Contessa" began. Now she's...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mashed.com

The Knife Sharpener Ina Garten Swears By

The world of kitchen equipment is always evolving, so much so that there seems to be a new, must-have gadget hitting the market every other month. Air fryers, Instant Pots, and sous vide machines are some of the more recent fad appliances that have flown off the shelves. While these tools have proved to be incredibly useful for amateur home cooks, many of the professionals will tell you that you're better off putting your money towards a good set of knives instead. As Huff Post writes, "a Chef's knife is the single most important tool in any kitchen, and is used in the creation of virtually every dish."
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Birthday Dish For Snoop Has Instagram Confused

Hooray! Snoop Dogg's birthday is today, it's not just any birthday: The rapper has hit the big 5-0. Naturally, the rapper's BFF, Martha Stewart, made a birthday treat for her "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" partner in crime. Stewart posted a photo of the dish on her Instagram account — and we call it a dish instead of a cake because, well, we're not sure what it is.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Fall Sips! Ina Garten’s Giant Cosmopolitan Recipe Is Martini Goals

National Cosmopolitan Day may be May 7th, but according to Ina Garten, Cosmos can be enjoyed any day of the year. We happen to agree. Dubbed the “Queen of Quarantine,” Ina captured the internet’s heart with her Cosmo recipe served in a massive martini glass. And she proves just how easy it is to make this classic sip. A variation on a traditional sour cocktail, a Cosmo includes just a handful of ingredients with the main one being vodka.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Sweet Way Ina Garten Honored Julia Child For New Documentary

If you love the personality and recipes of Julia Child, you can't afford to miss the latest documentary centered on the late cooking star. According to Variety, "Julia" delves into Child's personality and life, while drawing on contributions from other cooking stars, like Ina Garten and André Cointreau. While many superfans of Child might not take away a ton of new info from the documentary, the movie gives stars like Garten the chance to reminisce and remind audiences why Child had the power to touch the lives of home cooks everywhere.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Ina Garten Loves Being A Type A

Fans of Ina Garten know that she is a celebrity chef that loves to entertain, but above all else, she likes to be prepared. Throughout her television shows and even on her Instagram, Garten is constantly giving tips for how to not only make delicious, simple recipes, but how to easily host other people through make-ahead preparation. Even her top six favorite kitchen tools and gadgets were all about versatility (via The Kitchn).
RECIPES
FanSided

Ina Garten sets a new table with Be My Guest on Food Network

While Ina Garten will forever be the Barefoot Contessa, the new series “Be My Guest” pushes food television in a whole new direction. As part of her new multi-year deal, the new Garten programming extends beyond the television screen with both streaming and podcast aspects to the show. According to...
TV SHOWS
Union-Recorder

BROWN: Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa

Ina Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa, was born Ina Rosenberg in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 2, 1948. Even though she remains a popular star on the Food Network, Ina has no formal culinary training; she taught herself to cook with the aid of French and New England cookbooks that she purchased and studied diligently. She admired Julia Child and frequently credits her with inspiring her with the finer arts of cooking but she entered the spotlight after another amazing career.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

159K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy