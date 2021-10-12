CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

2 more people die of Covid-19 in Onondaga County over weekend

By Kevin Tampone
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Note: This story has been updated with additional numbers released by Onondaga County on Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two more people in Onondaga County, a man and woman both in their 60s, died of Covid-19 over the weekend. The woman had underlying conditions, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said...

www.syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

What letter writers would spend money on instead of an aquarium (Your Letters)

A new aquarium or soccer facility is an exciting headline for the area, but seems to be overlooking basic ongoing needs that we have in our community that could benefit from a significant jump start: adequate, professional child care. We all see it. So many people are prevented from pursuing a job or a more fulfilling, better paying one, even in this environment when practically every business is hiring, because of the lack of adequate, safe, affordable child care.
SYRACUSE, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Health
Syracuse, NY
Health
Onondaga County, NY
Coronavirus
Syracuse.com

Oneida County skunk tests positive for rabies, heath department officials say

Town of Ava, N.Y. — A skunk in Oneida County tested positive for rabies Tuesday, health department officials said. The skunk was collected in the town of Ava and sent to the the NYS Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing, as part of routine USDA Wildlife Services rabies monitoring, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Oneida County Health Department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Young people connected with candidates at North Side forum (Your Letters)

The North Side Learning Center, a school and community center in Syracuse, was the venue Saturday for the annual candidates' forum hosted by the New American Forum (NAF). Candidates for various positions and many refugees and immigrants attended. Onondaga County Legislature candidates Joe Carni, Peggy Chase and Mary Kuhn, the three Syracuse mayoral candidates Janet Burman, Khalid Bey and Ben Walsh, candidate for Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson, Syracuse Common Council candidates Pat Hogan, Chol Majok and representatives of Jen Shultz and Josh Davis, Syracuse City School District (SCSD) Board of Education candidate Karen Cordano, and Syracuse City Court Judge candidate Erica Clarke participated. They rotated around tables listening to and answering questions from NAF members and youth. Everyone got to know the candidates and where they stand. I was at a table that asked about refugee and immigrant students in the SCSD, bullying and recent school problems. All candidates were genuine, thoughtful and want the best for our community.
SYRACUSE, NY
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Syracuse.com

Watch tonight: Syracuse.com hosts live mayoral candidate debate

Syracuse, N.Y. – The candidates for Syracuse's next mayor will meet head-on tonight in a debate hosted by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Three people seek the city's highest office: Democrat Khalid Bey, Republican Janet Burman and incumbent Independent Ben Walsh. During the hour-long debate, they'll talk public policy, policing, plans for city government and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Toppled trees, cracked basements, a yawning sinkhole: An underground mystery baffles a Syracuse neighborhood

Syracuse, N.Y. – The first omen in the North Valley neighborhood was the mysterious tilting and toppling of tall, mature trees. Then craters developed in once-smooth lawns. Cracks spidered cross basement floors; water seeped in. A kitchen and adjoining deck leaned precariously. A house foundation shifted, opening a gap big enough for a pit bull to crawl in. A 12-foot-deep sinkhole suddenly gaped.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Covid 19#County Executive#New Covid
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Syracuse.com

Hochul leads potential rivals in race for governor in another poll

Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her potential challengers for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in a new poll from Siena College released Tuesday. Hochul leads all her possible challengers so far by double digits. In a four-way race, 39% of Democrats in the poll favored Hochul, 20% supported state Attorney General Letitia James, 10% supported New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and 8% supported New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com to host live debate between mayoral candidates

Syracuse, N.Y. – The candidates for Syracuse's next mayor will meet head-on Wednesday in a debate hosted by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Three people seek the city's highest office: Democrat Khalid Bey, Republican Janet Burman and incumbent Independent Ben Walsh. During the hour-long debate, they'll talk public policy, policing, plans for city government and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
