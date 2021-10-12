2 more people die of Covid-19 in Onondaga County over weekend

The North Side Learning Center, a school and community center in Syracuse, was the venue Saturday for the annual candidates’ forum hosted by the New American Forum (NAF). Candidates for various positions and many refugees and immigrants attended. Onondaga County Legislature candidates Joe Carni, Peggy Chase and Mary Kuhn, the three Syracuse mayoral candidates Janet Burman, Khalid Bey and Ben Walsh, candidate for Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson, Syracuse Common Council candidates Pat Hogan, Chol Majok and representatives of Jen Shultz and Josh Davis, Syracuse City School District (SCSD) Board of Education candidate Karen Cordano, and Syracuse City Court Judge candidate Erica Clarke participated. They rotated around tables listening to and answering questions from NAF members and youth. Everyone got to know the candidates and where they stand. I was at a table that asked about refugee and immigrant students in the SCSD, bullying and recent school problems. All candidates were genuine, thoughtful and want the best for our community.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO