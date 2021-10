We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Le Creuset new color launches are always exciting, especially since they only happen about once a season. The ultimate oven-to-table cookware brand always shows up with eye-catching shades to help you perfect those cooking and hosting skills. Following a super-spicy summer and a Mediterranean-inspired early fall release, Le Creuset just debuted a cool new blue that might be the iconic brand’s most stylish release yet. Meet: Chambray. Inspired by classic blue jeans, this versatile new hue works with almost any decor scheme and feels like a breath of fresh, fall air.

