Portageville man arrested on active warrant

The Standard Democrat reports that a Portageville man was jailed Saturday on an active warrant. Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Portageville police arrested 48-year-old Troy Hall on an active New Madrid County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The warrant was a direct result from a traffic stop conducted by the Portageville Police Department on Oct. 3 at Main Street and Baker Avenue. Hall is being held in the Mississippi County Jail on a $5,000 bond.