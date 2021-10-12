Hello, We Made a Tarot Deck

What a relief. After an excruciatingly long period in which SIX planets were retrograde, four of them are now finally direct—just in time for the Full Moon in Aries. If you have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about, let me briefly clue you in. Retrogrades are periods of reflection and embarrassment (maybe I’m projecting a little there). NGL, this retrograde season felt brutal, but trust that we all underwent necessary growing pains. The past few months provided an ample amount of time for personal development, self-reflection, and vision boarding. Now that Jupiter, Mercury, Pluto, and Saturn are direct, we can finally move forward with our ever-expanding dreams, goals, projects, and long-term commitments.
Comments / 0