CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Is Crypto Riskier Than Stocks?

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's why investors in digital currencies need to be extra cautious. You'll often hear that there's no such thing as a risk-free investment, and there's a lot of truth to that. The reality is that even so-called safe investments like bonds can hurt investors. Bond issuers can default on their interest payments or fail to repay bondholders their principal investments. Granted, those are fairly rare occurrences, but they do happen from time to time.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

First fund linked to bitcoin futures debuts on NYSE

Bitcoin took another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security on Wall Street tied to futures of the cryptocurrency. To mark the occasion, ProShares, leader in exchange-traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, trading under the "BITO" ticker, rose 4.9 percent to $41.94 in its first session, an eagerly-anticipated event in the world of crypto-money that boosted bitcoin futures. The arrival of the fund helped propel bitcoin back near its all-time high. Near 2030 GMT, the digital currency stood a $64,313, less than $600 short of its April record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency
investorsobserver.com

What is Crypto Mining and Why is it Necessary?

Cryptocurrency mining is the process by which new coins are entered into circulation. Bitcoin and Ethereum are by far the most mainstream cryptocurrencies to use this process. While it does "create" new coins, the real purpose is to confirmof transactions on the network. Coins can be mined through various systems...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Alejandro Betancourt

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.
Benzinga

Tesla Top WallStreetBets Interest Today; Tilray And These Stocks Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while BlackBerry Inc. (NYSE:BB), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest...
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?

The Bitcoin bulls are racing again. A year ago the cryptocurrency was valued at less than US$12,000. Now it has passed the symbolic milestone of US$60,000, nudging the US$63,255 record it reached in mid-April, before its price fell to as low as US$30,000 in July. Bitcoin’s rally over the past month is largely attributed to speculation the US Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to approve an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, based on Bitcoin futures. So what is an ETF, and why does this matter to the value of Bitcoin? How does an ETF work? An exchange-traded fund is an investment fund, comprising...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How to Invest a Lump Sum

Lump sum investing differs from much of the usual talk about how to invest money. Here at The Motley Fool, we talk a lot about creating a lifelong habit of investing and slowly building your portfolio by putting money into the market at a consistent pace. The slow-and-steady strategy, known...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy